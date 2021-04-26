Italian jury to soon mull Americans’ fate over slain officer

ROME (AP) — An Italian jury will begin deliberating next week the fate of two young American men on trial for the slaying of a Carabinieri police officer while they were vacationing in Rome in 2019. Judge Marina Finiti said on Monday that the case will go to the jury on May 5, after defense rebuttals conclude. Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, died after being stabbed 11 times on a street near the tourists’ hotel. Finnegan Lee Elder, now 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 20, have insisted they thought that Cerciello Rega and his plainclothes partner were criminals out to attack them.