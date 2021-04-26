Islamic State degraded in Afghanistan but still poses threat

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — America is winding up its longest war, calculating that the terror threat out of Afghanistan can’t reach to its shores and that threats to the West by militants can be defused from a distance. Residents in eastern Afghan villages where the local affiliate of the global Islamic State terror group set up its headquarters tell of Taliban battles that drove IS fighters into the mountains. The battles were accompanied by blistering bombing raids carried out by U.S. and Afghan fighter jets. But analysts who chronicled the IS militants’ decline say that in recent months they have re-emerged with a campaign of targeted killings.