Iran’s top diplomat praises Iraq efforts as regional broker

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has praised Baghdad’s efforts aimed at bolstering regional stability and says he hopes they would lead to more negotiations and understandings” in the region. The minister spoke during a visit on Monday to Baghdad. The Iraqi capital has recently been the scene of the first round of direct talks between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. The top Iranian diplomat also extended Iran’s condolences after a massive fire over the weekend at a Baghdad hospital for coronavirus patients killed 82 people. Officials said the blaze was set off by an exploding oxygen cylinder.