COVID-19 infections surge past 1 million in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines have surged past 1 million in the country’s latest grim milestone, as officials assess whether to extend a monthlong lockdown in the Manila region amid a deadly spike or relax it to fight joblessness and hunger. Infections spiked last month to some of the worst levels in Asia, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration to reimpose a lockdown in the Manila region, the country’s financial and commercial hub. Several hospitals in the metropolis report being overwhelmed, with new COVID-19 patients waiting in hospital driveways, ambulances and cars.