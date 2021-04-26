Chocolate to McNuggets: Book details history of kid food

NEW YORK (AP) — A new book for kids details the history of their favorite foods. Kim Zachman’s “There’s No Ham in Hamburgers” offers a fun-filled look at the science and geographic origins of everything from burgers to chocolate. The book covers both fact and fiction dating back thousands of years. Zachman includes peanut butter, ice cream, chicken nuggets and all that sugary cereal parents love to hate. The Roswell, Georgia, mom of two spent a year researching her book. She combed the record for the big personalities and hidden stories in kid foods. The book is intended for readers ages 8 to 12.