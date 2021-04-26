Cartel gun battle with armored trucks kills 8 in Mexico

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — A raging gun battle between rival Mexican drug gangs near the U.S. border has left eight people dead and a string of burned-out armored trucks littering a roadway. Residents of the northern border state of Tamaulipas said Monday the gun battles occurred Saturday and continued into Sunday in the hamlet of Santa Rosalia, located in the border township of Camargo. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the gun battle was between two rival gangs. The area has long been disputed between the Northeast cartel, a remnant of the old Zetas gang, and the Gulf cartel. The area is not far from where 19 people, including 16 Guatemalan migrants, were killed in January.