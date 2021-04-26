108 on trial in Turkey for 2014 Kobani protests

ISTANBUL (AP) — More than 100 people linked to a pro-Kurdish party are to go on trial in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, for their alleged involvement in violent protests nearly seven years ago. Prosecutors have charged the 108 defendants with 29 crimes, including the murders of 37 people, and are seeking multiple life sentences and thousands of years in prison. The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, says the trial is politically motivated and is the latest in a severe government crackdown against them. Among the defendants are the former leaders of the HDP. They are being tried for the “Kobani protests” that took place Oct. 6-8, 2014.