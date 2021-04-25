Top general says military in Afghanistan begins closing down

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — America’s top general in Afghanistan says the US military has begun closing down, and Afghanistan’s security forces “must be ready” to take over. Gen. Austin Miller told Afghan journalists that the Taliban not returning to peace talks “does not make sense’. There appeared to be some progress, according to a tweet from Taliban negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai who said ”soon” Taliban leaders would be removed from a United Nations blacklist. He also said 7,000 prisoners would be released. There was no immediate comment from the Afghan government which until now has refused their prisoner demands.