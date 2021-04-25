The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites and gold

NEW YORK (AP) — Red carpet glam was back Sunday at the Oscars with lots of award-worthy gold and bright white. Andra Day rocked a sexy gold look exposed to the thigh with a waist cutout. Carey Mulligan also stunned in gold, her look Valentino couture. Amanda Seyfried showed up in vibrant red from Armani Prive, her hair in an Old Hollywood side-swept updo. Viola Davis wore a stunning white custom look with intricate cutouts in a snug bodice that fell to a princess skirt. Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Kaluuya, in a Bottega Venetta tux, were among many of the guys who went without ties.