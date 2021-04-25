Syria schools begin final exams weeks early because of virus

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — State news agency SANA reports that hundreds of thousands of students in government-controlled parts of Syria have begun taking final exams after a three-week schools closure to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Syria has witnessed a sharp increase in cases in recent weeks leading to the closure of schools and universities as well as some state institutions. Some 1.5 million students from fifth grade through high school went to 10,550 schools to take exams Sunday amid measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing masks and sanitizing classrooms, SANA said.