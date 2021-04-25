Pain, loss linger a decade after tornadoes hammer 6 states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ten years haven’t filled the voids created by a massive tornado outbreak that killed more than 320 people in six states a decade ago. Homes and businesses were rebuilt, new trees have grown and empty seats around dinner tables were filled as babies were born. Yet there’s still a sense of absence in communities where so much was lost. The outbreak was worst in Alabama, where about 250 people died in a swarm of twisters on April 27, 2011. The government funded construction of hundreds of residential safe rooms and community shelters afterward. But survivors are still struggling with the memory and pain caused by the storms.