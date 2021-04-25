Officers kill man in body armor who drove into LA police car

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating after officers shot and killed a man wearing body armor who drove his car into a police cruiser on a busy Hollywood thoroughfare. The man died at the scene on Sunset Boulevard Saturday afternoon. He was not immediately identified. Officials say the man backed into the police vehicle, then exited his car and refused to follow officers’ commands. TV video from the scene shows the dark-colored sedan the man had been driving covered in decals spelling out messages such as “new world order” and “governments of deception.”