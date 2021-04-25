Indonesia admits all 53 crew of lost submarine are dead

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s military has officially admitted there’s no hope of finding survivors from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week with 53 crew members aboard. Sunday’s grim announcement comes a day after Indonesia said the submarine was considered sunk, not merely missing, but did not explicitly say whether the crew was dead. The country’s military chief now says search teams have located the vessel, which has broken into at least three parts. including its rear vertical rudder, anchors and outer pressure body. The navy previously said it believes the submarine sank to a depth of 600-700 meters, or 2,000-2,300 feet. That’s much deeper than its collapse depth, at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand.