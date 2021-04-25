German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for “dialogue and toughness” toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights. Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens’ candidate for chancellorship, said Europe should use its economic might to block Chinese goods made with forced labor or Chinese communications technologies that might endanger European security. Baerbock also said it’s time to “increase the pressure on Russia” over its actions in Ukraine. The Greens have polled above Merkel’s conservatives recently. Germany is holding a national election on Sept. 26.