4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas

DANVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say four people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft in western Arkansas. The Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine Piper PA-46 with four people aboard left the Muskogee, Oklahoma, airport Friday for Williston in northern Florida. The FAA lost radar contact with the aircraft about 100 miles northwest of Little Rock about 5 p.m. Friday. KARK-TV in Little Rock reports that nearby residents reported hearing an aircraft in distress and the sound of a crash. Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey says a search located the aircraft wreckage about 11 a.m. Saturday. He said there were no survivors.