Indonesia navy finds items from lost sub, indicating it sank

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s navy says items have been found from a missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members has sunk. Navy Chief Yudo Margono said at a press conference Saturday in Bali that rescuers found several items. They include parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer rugs from the submarine. Margono said: “With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the ‘sub miss’ phase to ‘sub sunk.’” The submarine disappeared Wednesday off the island of Bali. Officials said the oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday.