Report: Iran Guard kills 3 militants near Afghanistan border

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that members of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard have shot dead three militants and dismantled their cell in eastern Iran near the border with Afghanistan. An exchange of fire between Guard forces and a “terrorist team” resulted in the deaths of the three militants in Sistan and Baluchistan province, according to the Saturday report. Tasnim also said Guard troops confiscated explosives and weapons from the team, which it said was planning militant activities in the region. The report provided no details on the group.