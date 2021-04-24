On another lonely Anzac Day, solitary memorials stand out

ZONNEBEKE, Belgium (AP) — On another Anzac Day turned lonesome by the global pandemic, solitary actions show all the more how the sacrifices of Australia and New Zealand during World War I are far from forgotten. While global attention will turn at dawn on Sunday to the beaches of Turkey’s Gallipoli where the two emerging countries crafted a sense of nationhood from the horrors of war in April 1915, all along the front line in Europe, small ceremonies will show gratitude over a century after the war ended. Although thousands were allowed to march in Australia again on Sunday, after commemorations were canceled last year, COVID-19 restrictions are still in force throughout much of Europe where events for Anzac troops are held.