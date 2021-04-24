Lebanon farmers union calls on Saudi to repeal produce ban

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s farmers union has described as “arbitrary and unjust” the decision by Saudi Arabia to ban Lebanese produce from going through the kingdom over drug smuggling allegations, calling for it be repealed. The ban, ordered by the kingdom’s interior ministry and due to take effect Sunday, is a major blow to the Lebanese economy, already reeling from an unprecedented economic crisis. It came after Saudi Arabia announced Friday it has seized over 5 million pills of an amphetamine drug known as Captagon, hidden in a shipment of pomegranate coming from Lebanon. The official Saudi Press Agency said four Saudis and one displaced it did not identify were arrested.