‘Indominable’: Milva, beloved Italian singer, dies at 81

ROME (AP) — Milva, one of Italy’s most popular singers in the ‘60s and ’70s who also had many fans abroad, has died at her home in Milan. She was 81. Italy’s culture minister said Milva’s voice stirred deep emotions in entire generations. Milva sold 80 million records, the LaPresse news agency said, and recorded 173 albums. She had been honored with national awards in Italy, Germany and France. She also starred as a stage actress, with her repertoire heavily based on the works of German playwright Bertolt Brecht. Milan’s Piccolo Theater on Saturday called Milva an “indominable, sensitive, passionate woman, an artist all heart and voice.”