India virus patients suffocate from low oxygen amid surge

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian authorities are scrambling to get medical oxygen to hospitals where COVID-19 patients are suffocating from low supplies. The effort Saturday comes as the country with the world’s worst coronavirus surge set a new global daily record of infections for the third straight day. The 346,786 infections over the past day brought India’s total past 16 million. Hospitals in New Delhi and some of the worst-hit states like Maharashtra reported being critically short of beds and oxygen. Families are waiting for days to cremate their loved ones at overburdened crematoriums, with many turning to makeshift facilities for last rites. Indian Express newspaper reported at least 20 COVID-19 patients at the ICU of Jaipur Golden Hospital died overnight as oxygen pressure was low.