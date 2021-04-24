DMX being mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper DMX is being mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York. The event is closed to the public due to pandemic conditions. Organizers say they will follow New York COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The ceremony is being livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel. No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking. His funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EDT and broadcast live on BET.