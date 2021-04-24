2 to stand trial for making exploding drones in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say two men have been ordered to stand trial for allegedly making explosive-laden drones of the kind that have been used in recent attacks on police and soldiers. The Attorney General’s Office said Saturday the two were arrested a year ago in the central states of Puebla and Morelos. They face charges of violating federal firearms laws. The evidences suggest the tactic of sending out drones with packets of explosives has been in use longer than previously thought. Mexico’s defense secretary said Wednesday that drug cartels have used explosive-laden drones in attacks in at least three states.