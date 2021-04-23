‘Way of the dodo’: Campus bookstore’s end sparks firing feud

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Andre Brady loved his job as a sales manager at the Youngstown State University bookstore, so he bristled when the university abolished his job in May 2016. His knowledge of the store’s financial performance prompted him to take action. The northeast Ohio school contended it was outsourcing its bookstore operation “for reasons of economy.” But that just didn’t ring true to Brady. His initial personnel action that was filed in 2016 has stretched into a five-year odyssey of administrative and judicial proceedings that’s now before Ohio’s 10th District Court of Appeals. Youngstown State argued in a court filing last month that Brady’s case must end.