US Capitol Police officer testifies in lawmaker threat case

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer testified Friday against a New York man accused of threatening to kill members of Congress, recounting how police struggled to quell the “surreal” Jan. 6 riot in Washington. Defendant Brendan Hunt wasn’t part of the siege. But prosecutors sought to use the testimony of Special Agent Christopher Desrosiers to frame the episode as a further catalyst for Hunt’s alleged call to massacre members of Congress. Prosecutors allege Hunt was trying to inspire violence against members of Congress on Inauguration Day as a follow up to the Jan. 6 attack. Defense attorneys have argued there’s no proof that Hunt was a legitimate threat.