Two pilots, rocket scientist, oceanographer flying SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s third crew has an attack helicopter pilot, a former Air France pilot, a Japanese rocket scientist and an oceanographer. The four veteran astronauts should reach the International Space Station on Saturday for a six-month stay. They launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, who led a helicopter platoon during the 1991 Gulf War, is the spacecraft commander. His pilot is NASA’s Megan McArthur, whose husband launched in the same capsule nearly a year ago. France’s Thomas Pesquet and Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide are also on board.