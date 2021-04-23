Summit shows Biden’s big vision on fighting climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his team of climate experts used a virtual global summit this week to lay out Biden’s vision that fighting climate change not only can benefit the U.S. economy, but the world’s as well. The summit, based at the White House, featured more than 40 world leaders whose views were beamed in online. It offered new details on how the U.S. might hope to supercharge its climate efforts while leveraging international action to spur the technologies needed to help save the planet. Biden announced a goal to cut up to 52% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 — double the target set by President Barack Obama.