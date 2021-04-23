Spain: Catholic leaders put numbers to sex abuse claims

MADRID (AP) — In a first public attempt to put numbers to recent instances of child sex abuse by the Catholic clergy, Spain’s Episcopal Conference says 220 cases were officially reported to the Vatican over the past two decades. The conference is the top governing body of Spain’s Catholic Church. The allegations were submitted by Spanish bishops to the Vatican’s office that handles sex abuse cases since 2001. The figures didn’t include alleged abuse by non-clergy members of the church or staff in schools run by religious orders. Nor did they include all allegations the bishops actually received, just the number of cases that they determined were worth reporting to the Vatican, as required by a 2001 Holy See rule.