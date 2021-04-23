Russia to resume flights to Egypt after 6-year hiatus

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has said that it plans to resume direct flight’s to Egypt’s Red Sea tourist towns, more than six years after they were stopped following the downing of a Russian airliner over Sinai. The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi discussed the resumption of traffic in a phone call Friday. Moscow suspended flights to Egypt after a bomb by the local Islamic State affiliate brought down a Russian airliner over Sinai in October 2015, killing all 224 people on board.