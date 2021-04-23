New home sales surged 20.7% in March to 1.02 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes surged 20.7% in March to the highest level since 2006, rebounding from a sharp decline the previous month when severe winter storms wreaked havoc in many parts of the country. Sales climbed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.02 million last month after a 16.2% tumble in February, the Commerce Department reported Friday. It was the fastest pace for new home sales since the housing boom of the mid-2000s when sales reached a rate of 1.04 million in August 2006. The median sales price of a new home sold in March was $330,800, up only 0.8% from the median sales price a year ago.