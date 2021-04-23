Nevada fugitive caught in Mexico after 27 years in hiding

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested and extradited an escaped Nevada fugitive who was captured in Mexico after being on the run for 27 years. The U.S. Marshals Service announced on Thursday that 52-year-old Samuel Gallardo was sent back to the U.S. after he was found living in Nayarit, Mexico, in January 2020. Gallardo originally escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections custody in 1994 after serving less than one year of his sentence. Gallardo was convicted of DUI in 1992 after crashing into another vehicle while driving in the wrong direction, killing one person. He was sentenced to 40 years.