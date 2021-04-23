Lindsay Lohan’s dad accused of taking kickbacks from rehab

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The estranged father of actress Lindsay Lohan has been arrested on charges that he illegally took kickbacks for referring patients to a Florida substance abuse treatment center. The Palm Beach Post reports that 60-year-old Michael Lohan faces five counts of patient brokering and one count of conspiracy to commit patient brokering. Authorities say a Delray Beach-area drug treatment center paid more than $27,000 in kickbacks to either Lohan directly or to a business he was associated with. Patient brokering has been linked to numerous instances of insurance fraud. Lohan’s attorney says her client denies the allegations and looks forward to “having his day in court.”