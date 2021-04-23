Gal Gadot spotlights women’s stories in new docuseries

NEW YORK (AP) — Gal Gadot is using her Hollywood starpower to spotlight remarkable women from around the world. The “Wonder Woman” actor is host and executive producer of a new documentary series that follows six women who made a positive impact on their communities despite dealing with poverty, violence, discrimination and natural disasters. The 35-year-old says “National Geographic Presents IMPACT with Gal Gadot” grew from her quest to “do something good with my fame and my social media” after the success of 2017′s “Wonder Woman.” The first episode follows a young Black figure skating coach in Detroit who has dedicated her life to coaching young girls of color to empower them.