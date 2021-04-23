FirstEnergy in talks on deferred prosecution agreement

CLEVELAND (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. says it’s discussing a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department for its role in secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme in Ohio. Such an agreement generally involves requiring a company to admit to wrongdoing, initiate reforms, cooperate with prosecutors and pay a fine. A FirstEnergy official said during an earnings call Friday that the company expects to incur a loss once the agreement has been reached. FirstEnergy is accused of funding a scheme to win a $1 billion legislative bailout in 2019 for two Ohio nuclear plants that at the time were operated by a wholly-owned company subsidiary.