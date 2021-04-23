EXPLAINER: How California could recall its governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing the possibility of a recall election this year that would threaten to remove him from office. California is one of 19 states that allow voters to initiate a recall election to remove a sitting governor. Newsom was elected in a 2018 landslide in the heavily Democratic state, but his popularity tumbled as public unrest spread over long-running coronavirus rules that shuttered schools and businesses. Recall organizers say they have more than enough petition signatures to place a recall election on the ballot. If it qualifies, the election would likely be in the fall, possibly November.