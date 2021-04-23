DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper DMX will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York. The memorial will be held for him at the arena in Brooklyn on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST. The event will be closed to the public due to pandemic conditions. Organizers say they will follow New York COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The ceremony will be livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel. No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking. His funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST and broadcast live on BET.