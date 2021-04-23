Danger in the depths: submarine disasters highlight risks

BANGKOK (AP) — The disappearance of an Indonesian submarine off the resort island of Bali follows dozens of other disasters in the depths of the world’s vast seas. Military secrecy limits public access to details, but such accidents show technological advances are still no match for dire risks at great depths. It can take years to find a sunken sub. A search continued Friday for the KRI Nanggala 402, with less than a day’s supply of oxygen left for its 53 crew members, as concern mounted that it may be stranded in waters too deep to reach or recover. That has been true of submarine disasters in the past.