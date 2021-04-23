Chocolate chip diplomacy: Biden courts Congress with gusto

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pictures always make it look so presidential. Joe Biden sitting in a tall-back chair, surrounded by members of Congress at the White House. But inside the Oval Office, lawmakers tell a more colorful story, of Biden engaged and animated, calling them out by name, swapping stories and determined to make them get things done. On their way out the door, they are offered a chocolate chip cookie to go, a boost of the potential partnership. The outreach to Congress is nothing new for presidents, but Biden is a veteran of Capitol Hill who knows how to tap the desire of even the most partisan legislators to legislate.