Global stocks mixed after Wall St falls on Biden tax report

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street declined following a news report that President Joe Biden plans to raise taxes on wealthy investors. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Tokyo declined and Shanghai advanced. Wall Street futures were higher a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.9% following a report by Bloomberg News that Biden’s plan would raises taxes on people who earn more than $1 million in capital gains. Investors are also focused on company earnings reports, the state of the virus outbreak, the pace of vaccinations and the prospects for economic recovery from the pandemic.