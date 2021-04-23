Arrested NH youth center workers described as ‘hit squad’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire state trooper says four recently arrested youth detention center workers were known as the “hit squad” and “muscle” of their dormitory. Eleven men have been arrested this month as part of an ongoing investigation into the Youth Development Center in Manchester, including several who were in court Friday. A judge found probable cause to advance the case against Bradley Asbury, who is accused along with another man of holding down a teenager while two others raped him in the late 1990s. A trooper described the alleged incident as well as how the four men were perceived by their colleagues and the victim.