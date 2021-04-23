ACLU: Oregon city sues BLM activists over public records fee

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union will represent a social justice organization in Bend, Oregon, in a lawsuit filed by the city about how much the nonprofit should pay in fees related to a public records request. The Central Oregon Peacekeepers requested city documents about a clash between supporters of then-President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists at a park last October. The city charged the Peacekeepers $3,600 for the records and is suing after the local district attorney found the fee unreasonable. The city says that decision sets a precedent for public records fee waivers that violates state law.