UK food bank use rises by a third during COVID-19 pandemic

LONDON (AP) — A charity says U.K. food bank use rose by a third during the past 12 months as the COVID-19 pandemic left more people without the money to buy basic necessities. The Trussell Trust said Thursday that the food banks it works with handed out more than 2.5 million food parcels in the year through March, up from 1.9 million a year earlier. The trust says its figures represent only a partial picture of the increasing need because independent food aid providers also expanded during the pandemic. The trust called on the British government to do more to help people struggling instead of relying on food banks to fill the gaps in the welfare system.