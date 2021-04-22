‘The Mole Agent’ infiltrates a nursing home, and Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Mole Agent” infiltrated a nursing home in Chile winning many hearts around the world, including several at the film academy. The moving documentary about an octogenarian hired as spy to investigate if the mother of a client is being mistreated is competing for an Academy Award this Sunday. Director Maite Alberdi spoke to the AP about the challenges and risks involved in the production, the use of humor to address sensitive issues and how the experience has changed her. “The Mole Agent” is competing against “Collective,” “Crip Camp,” “My Octopus Teacher” and “Time” for best feature documentary at the Oscars, which air live on ABC at 8 p.m. on Sunday.