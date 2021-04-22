Syria receives batch of UN vaccines to speed up virus fight

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s health minister says the government has received a batch of 203,000 COVID-19 vaccines, in a move aimed at speeding up a sluggish inoculation process in the war-torn country. The arrival of the United Nations-secured jabs comes as a new wave of infections is overwhelming medical centers around Syria. The AstraZeneca vaccines will be part of a campaign aiming to vaccinate 20% of the country’s population before the end of the year. Syria’s government controls two-thirds of the country, with the rest held by rebels and Kurdish factions. Millions have fled the country or been displaced, and the war has killed some half a million people from the pre-war population of 23 million.