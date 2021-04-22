Pulitzer-winning composer Wayne Peterson dies at 93

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Composer, pianist and educator Wayne Peterson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for music that was hotly contested because judges had chosen another composer, has died. He was 93. His son, Grant Peterson, tells the San Francisco Chronicle that Peterson died on April 7 at his San Francisco home. Peterson taught music at San Francisco State University for three decades. In 1992, he won the Pulitzer for his work, “The Face of the Night, the Heart of the Dark.” The Pulitzer board, consisting mostly of newspaper editors and publishers, overruled the jury of music experts who’d chosen a work by another composer. That led to changes in the jury process.