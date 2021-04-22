Proposals aim to end Church of England inaction over racism

LONDON (AP) — A report aiming to tackle racism in the Church of England has recommended dozens of proposals to end decades of inaction. The proposals include the requirement that at least one ethnic minority candidate be included in shortlists for senior clergy roles. The recommendations, published Thursday, included a plan to increase representation of ethnic minority people to at least 15% at all levels of governance by 2030, to reflect the proportion of ethnic minority worshippers. The vast majority of senior staff in the church are currently white British. Earlier this week, a BBC report claimed that staff complaining of racism in the church have been paid off to “buy their silence.”