Prince fans pay respects at Paisley Park 5 years after death

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — Paisley Park welcomed back a select 1,400 fans to mark the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death from inside his creative sanctuary in suburban Minneapolis. The sprawling studio’s atrium opened Wednesday to those who rushed for one of the free reservations. Those who couldn’t go inside left flowers and mementos in front of a statue erected outside the front doors in the shape of his famous purple Love Symbol. Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at age 57. Since then, Paisley Park was turned into a museum and paid tours were created, though those were paused for the anniversary.