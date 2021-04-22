Malnutrition rising in Mozambique amid extremist insurgency

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.N. World Food Program says Mozambique’s humanitarian crisis is rapidly spiraling as a result of the extremist insurgency in the country’s north, with more than 950,000 people in urgent need of food aid. An estimated 50,000 people fled their homes amid the rebels’ five-day siege of Palma earlier this month, swelling the numbers of displaced and hungry. Children are worst affected by the growing hunger, with malnutrition rising. A recent survey by UNICEF and WFP showed that almost 21% of displaced children under 5 are underweight.