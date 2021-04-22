Longhorn Band will be required to play ‘The Eyes of Texas’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas has announced that its marching band and pep band will be required to play “The Eyes of Texas” school song when they return to performing. But the school will also create a new alternative band in 2022 that won’t play it. A group of athletes and students called on the school to drop the song last year due to racist elements in its past. School leaders have refused to do that. A university report released in March concluded there “no racist intent” behind the song.