Lab director blames hospital for fertility clinic failure

The former lab director at a fertility clinic in Ohio says a series of avoidable mistakes led to the loss of 4,000 frozen eggs and embryos in 2018. The claims made for the first time in legal filings this month blame the staff and administrators at University Hospitals in Cleveland. Hospital attorneys say the statements are misleading and untrue. They’re asking a court to block the former lab director’s lawyer from releasing what they say is confidential information. University Hospitals has settled with hundreds of couples whose eggs and embryos were ruined by the storage tank failure at the clinic